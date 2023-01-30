AsiaTankers

Gatik Ship Management adds first VLCC

Indian newcomer Gatik Ship Management’s fleet is making headlines, adding its first VLCC and attempting its first asset play.

This week sources tell Splash that $66m has been put on the table for the Shanghai Waigaoqiao-built, 318,000 dwt Poros, a ship sold by Epaminondas Embiricos’ Aeolos Management. Embiricos added the ship two years ago for $29.6m from the fallen Xihe Group.

Gatik is also reported offloading a 105,000 dwt aframax, the 2005-built Marathon for $32m, a ship it bought in October from Greek owner Thenamaris for $27m.

Fleet register Equasis shows several registrations by the Indian player in January, including a 19-year-old aframax from Stalwart Management, named S-Trooper, as well as a 2010-built aframax called Attica, a tanker noted sold for by a string of brokers for around $40m from Thanasis Martinos-led Eastmed.

VesselsValue notes that Mumbai-based Gatik’s fleet now is worth some $974.8m, counting one VLCC, 17 aframaxes, four suezmaxes, eight handysize tankers and a post-panamax tanker, with an average age of 17 years.

Since June last year when Gatik entered the shipowning business it has bought 25 ships, and is one of a host of new names shuttling oil from Russia to India.

