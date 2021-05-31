Dry CargoGreater China

Gautam Chellaram takes over from Vikrant Bhatia at KC Maritime

Vikrant Bhatia’s 13 years at the helm of KC Maritime comes to a close this evening. Tomorrow, the CEO role at the Hong Kong dry bulk owner will transition to the company’s new chairman, Gautam Chellaram who will be both Chairman and CEO. Bhatia (pictured) will step out of the executive team though will continue to support the the management team through the transition for a few months.

Bhatia was headhunted to lead KC Maritime in 2008 after an 18-year stint at another Hong Kong owner, Valles Steamship.

KC Maritime was founded in 1999 as the dry bulk arm of the Chelleram Group. Today it oversees a fleet of five kamsarmaxes, three panamaxes, two ultramaxes and two cement carriers.

