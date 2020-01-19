GC Rieber and Prisco crew boat charters extended by Sakhalin Energy

January 20th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Polar Baikal and Polar Piltun, crew boats part of a joint venture between GC Rieber Shipping and Prisco, have entered into new one-year charters with Sakhalin Energy Investment Company.

The new agreements start June 2020, and the contract includes a one-year extension option. The vessels will be operating in the Sea of Okhotsk, off Sakhalin in Russia.

The vessels were originally purchased and modified by GC Rieber Shipping and Prisco in 2009, and have been on charter to Sakhalin Energy since.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

