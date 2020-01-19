Home Sector Offshore GC Rieber and Prisco crew boat charters extended by Sakhalin Energy January 20th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Polar Baikal and Polar Piltun, crew boats part of a joint venture between GC Rieber Shipping and Prisco, have entered into new one-year charters with Sakhalin Energy Investment Company.

The new agreements start June 2020, and the contract includes a one-year extension option. The vessels will be operating in the Sea of Okhotsk, off Sakhalin in Russia.

The vessels were originally purchased and modified by GC Rieber Shipping and Prisco in 2009, and have been on charter to Sakhalin Energy since.