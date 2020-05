Home Sector Offshore GC Rieber CSV charter extended by Nexans May 6th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norway’s GC Rieber Shipping has agreed an extension with Nexans subsidiary Nexans Skagerrak for the charter of 2011-built construction support vessel Polar King .

The extension is for two months and takes the charter firm through to September 2020.

Polar King has been on charter to Nexans since January 2017, and is conducting cable lay support and trenching worldwide.