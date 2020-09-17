GC Rieber icebreaker charter extended

GC Rieber Shipping has been awarded a two-year extension for the customised heavy icebreaker Polar Pevek .

The extension commences in September 2021, at the end of the vessel’s current 15-year charter, and is for a period of two years.

The vessel, which is co-owned 50-50 with Maas Capital, is operating off Sakhalin Island, in far east Russia.

“We recently announced a shift in the company’s strategy with an increased focus on project developments of sustainable maritime projects. The extension is a recognition of that one of our core legacy projects creates value to our client more than 17 years after its beginning. It’s a true testament to our significant development potential,” Einar Ytredal, CEO of GC Rieber Shipping, commented.