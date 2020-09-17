EuropeOffshore

GC Rieber icebreaker charter extended

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles September 18, 2020
0 38 Less than a minute

GC Rieber Shipping has been awarded a two-year extension for the customised heavy icebreaker Polar Pevek.

The extension commences in September 2021, at the end of the vessel’s current 15-year charter, and is for a period of two years.

The vessel, which is co-owned 50-50 with Maas Capital, is operating off Sakhalin Island, in far east Russia.

“We recently announced a shift in the company’s strategy with an increased focus on project developments of sustainable maritime projects. The extension is a recognition of that one of our core legacy projects creates value to our client more than 17 years after its beginning. It’s a true testament to our significant development potential,” Einar Ytredal, CEO of GC Rieber Shipping, commented.

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close