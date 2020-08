Norway’s GC Rieber Shipping has sealed a deal to sell 2011-built IMR/construction support vessel Polar King .

While the buyer and price were not named, VesselsValue puts a $21.8m market value on the ship.

GC Rieber said that proceeds from the sale will be used to repay outstanding debt on the vessel in full, and the sale will lead to an impairment of $5m.

The sale leaves GC Rieber with two CSVs, Polar Onyx and Polar Queen, as well as two crew boats and an ice-breaking tug.