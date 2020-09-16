EuropeOffshore

GC Rieber Shipping finds short-term work for Polar Queen

September 17, 2020
GC Rieber

GC Rieber Shipping has sealed a new short-term contract for multipurpose subsea vessel Polar Queen.

The vessel has been contracted for three weeks to perform walk-to-work duties, with further options to extend, for a client in Europe working at an offshore wind park. The vessel is scheduled to commence the project today, and AIS data shows it positioned off Rotterdam.

Polar Queen has just come off a walk-to-work market contract.

“The back to back charter arrangement shows the vessel’s attractiveness in the market and ability to secure new charters and clients,” GC Rieber said.

