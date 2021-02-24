GC Rieber Shipping secures vessel charter

GC Rieber Shipping has secured a new charter for its SURF vessel Polar Onyx from a major subsea client for operations in the North Sea.

The charter will commence July 1 and has a firm duration of three months, plus options.

“Following completion of a successful and long-term employment of the Polar Onyx in West Africa we are now pleased to see the vessel returning to Europe for the first time since 2016. We look forward to servicing Polar Onyx’s newest client, demonstrating the vessel’s unique and advance capabilities,” said Christoffer Knudsen, CCO in GC Rieber Shipping.

Earlier this week, the company also entered into agreement with DeepOcean to extend the charter of Polar Onyx until the end of May 2021.