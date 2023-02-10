GC Rieber Shipping takes full ownership of Polar Circle

Norway’s GC Rieber Shipping has entered into an agreement with Maas Capital Offshore to buy its 50% share of 2006-built icebreaking tug Polar Circle .

The deal will give GC Rieber Shipping full ownership the vessel.

Einar Ytredal, CEO of GC Rieber Shipping, commented: “Polar Circle, designed by GC Rieber Shipping and built in 2006, is a testament to the strong maritime project development potential and excellent design capabilities within our organization. The vessel is unique and holds strong development potential. It has solid capabilities in environments that likely will carry high importance in the years to come.”

GC Reiber says the deal was priced significantly below book value.