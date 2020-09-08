GC Rieber Shipping transfers fleet management to OSM

Norway’s GC Rieber Shipping has entered into an agreement with OSM Maritime Group (OSM) for fleet management services.

The deal will see GC Rieber Shipping transfer all technical, crewing and support functions in Bergen to OSM, which will establish a 100% owned new shipmanagement company within the offshore segment in Bergen.

GC Rieber Shipping currently has six vessels under management in Bergen. The company believes the partnership will ensure full and seamless continuity of management for the company and clients both ashore and onboard the vessels, with the same shore staff, officers and crew.

Following the deal, GC Rieber Shipping will become a pure shipowner and project-house with focus on developing profitable and sustainable maritime projects.

“GC Rieber Shipping has a long-lasting history of delivering first class ship management services to its customers. OSM is a highly reputable ship management company and GC Rieber Shipping is proud of playing a key role in OSM building up their offshore presence in Bergen and thereby strengthen the maritime cluster. With the know-how from GC Rieber Shipping, OSM will be in the best position to manage offshore vessels at the highest level of quality,” said Einar Ytredal, CEO of GC Rieber.