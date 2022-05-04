GE and HSM Offshore Energy team up for offshore wind substation projects

GE’s Grid Solutions business and Dutch platform and modules builder HSM Offshore Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding to partner on offshore high-voltage substations in the growing offshore wind market in Europe and beyond.

The partnership will support the development of offshore wind projects by providing a turnkey value proposition that covers complete engineering, procurement, and manufacturing, including the HV equipment, grid compliance studies, full testing and pre-commissioning, transport, and installation at sea, and then final hook up and commissioning.

In addition, GE and HSM said that developers could benefit from their ongoing design standardisation efforts aimed at achieving the lowest levelised cost of energy while taking away interface risks both for the construction and operational phases of the offshore substations.

“Together we offer complementary expertise to support AC offshore wind substation projects across the market. GE brings project engineering and management excellence to this partnership, as well as a complete portfolio of key electrical equipment and a global footprint,” stated Philippe Piron, president, and CEO of GE’s Grid Solutions business.

Over the past 15 years, Grid Solutions has won contracts to deliver high-voltage alternating current (AC) systems for 18 offshore substation projects, connecting over 5 GW of offshore wind farms in Europe. HSM delivered the world’s first high-voltage substation off the coast of Denmark and contributed to the connection of 3.5 GW of offshore wind farms in Europe, including the UK, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.