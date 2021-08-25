GE and PKN Orlen sign offshore wind deal in Poland

GE Renewable Energy and Polish oil refiner and petrol retailer PKN Orlen have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore ways to jointly support the development of offshore wind projects in Poland.

With this new deal, GE aims to further collaborate with local suppliers and help them develop their capacity to support the growing offshore wind industry in Poland and more broadly.

The company is already an active player in the Polish wind market with over 300 onshore wind turbines, and its subsidiary LM Wind Power employs around 1,000 workers at its Goleniow onshore wind turbine blade manufacturing site.

Jérôme Pécresse, senior vice president, GE & CEO, GE Renewable Energy, said: “Poland is well positioned to use offshore wind resources to help accelerate the energy transition. The agreement that we are signing today charts a path to take pragmatic steps that can take full advantage of Poland substantial offshore wind resources to create win-win outcomes in terms of the environment and economic development.”

Daniel Obajtek, president of the management board of PKN Orlen, stated: “The experience gained thanks to this cooperation and the joint involvement in the development of the Polish offshore wind energy sector will make a significant part of the developing offshore market a share of Polish capital in the upcoming concession procedure.”

Poland has announced plans to award up to 10.9 GW of offshore wind by 2030 and offers new sea areas enabling the development of future offshore wind projects. The country’s offshore wind capacity is estimated to be 28 GW by 2050.