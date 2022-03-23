GE-BOND consortium awarded EPC contract for Empire Offshore Wind 1 in New York

A specially formed consortium between GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions and New York-based BOND Civil & Utility Construction announced this week it has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and BP, to supply a digital onshore substation for Empire Wind 1, one of New York’s first offshore wind farm projects.

Empire Wind 1 is planned for an area of 80,000 acres, in federal waters, about 20 miles south of Long Island.

The GE-BOND consortium will be responsible for delivering the onshore substation and interconnection cable in Brooklyn, New York City, on an EPC basis, as well as designing and supplying the high-voltage electrical systems for the offshore substation. GE will provide the connection and power balance needed between the offshore wind farm and the point of interconnection to the NY electrical grid, while BOND will be responsible for all aspects of construction of the onshore substation and interconnection cable, site restoration, and high-voltage electric equipment installation for the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) substation.

Development of the onshore and offshore substations will start this year, with construction expected to begin during the second half of 2023.

“This contract award marks another big step for the Empire Wind project,” said Siri Espedal Kindem, president of Equinor Wind US.