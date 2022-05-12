Geir Frode Abelsen to head up Klaveness Ship Management

Norway’s Torvald Klaveness has appointed Geir Frode Abelsen as managing director of Klaveness Ship Management to succeed Ernst Meyer following his appointment as CEO of Klaveness.

Klaveness said Abelsen joins the company with more than 25 years of experience in shipping, both within technical management and ship owning, and has held several executive roles within the industry.

Prior to joining Klaveness, he held the roles of head of technical operations at Hoegh Autoliners and chief operating officer at Navig8 in London, where he was on the management team of several companies within the group.

Commenting on the appointment, Abelsen said: “For me, it was of paramount importance to work in a company where I could identify myself with the core values and I firmly believe Klaveness’ values, particularly ‘craftsmanship’ and ‘curiosity’, lead the way of how we are approaching the future. Going forward, KSM’s focus will be on further developing our strong safety culture together and building on the Klaveness’ reputation of being a front-runner when it comes to exploring new ways of operating our vessels in a safe and environmentally friendly way.”

Klaveness operates close to 100 ships through offices in Oslo, Singapore, Manila, and Dubai, with around 190 employees onshore and close to 850 seafarers.