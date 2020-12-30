Genco offloads seven handies

US-listed Genco Shipping & Trading is offloading seven handysizes, according to VesselsValue’s sales register.

UK-based Tufton Oceanic is linked to six of the seven ships, according to Allied Shipbroking. The nine- and ten-year-old 34,400 dwt vessels Baltic Fox, Baltic Cove, Genco Ocean, Genco Avra and Genco Spirit, are noted swapped for three ultramaxes.

VesselsValue roughly estimates that the handysize bulkers could be worth on average around $9m each. This is the second time this year that Tufton has laid its trust in the handysize bulk carrier segment.

In October Tufton Oceanic Assets, the public branch under the Tufton umbrella, announced the acquisition of a bulk carrier for $10.6m, another 10-year-old handy. The swapped ultamaxes appear to be the six year old TR Niklas, now Genco Magic and TR Prince, and TR Princess.