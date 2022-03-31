General average declared as Ever Forward remains stuck in Chesapeake Bay

Taiwanese liner Evergreen Marine has declared general average for cargo owners on its 12,000 teu Ever Forward following a second failed attempt to refloat the stranded containership.

Following the dredging operation, which began on March 20, two efforts to refloat the vessel in the Chesapeake Bay, Maryland proved unsuccessful after tugs failed to dislodge it on March 29 and 30.

Evergreen said the move to declare general average came in light of the increasing costs arising from the continued attempts to refloat the 334 m long vessel.

“Considering that the complexity of further rescue operations will require more manpower, equipment and costs to refloat the stranded vessel as soon as possible, Evergreen has for cautionary purposes declared general average and nominated Richards Hogg Lindley as the GA adjuster,” the company said in a statement.

The Hong Kong-flagged Ever Forward grounded in the bay after it departed from the Seagirt container terminal in the port of Baltimore on March 13. Further attempts to refloat the vessel are not expected until April 3 or 4, cargo claims specialist WK Webster noted.