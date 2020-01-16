General cargo ship abandoned off Taiwan

January 16th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Greater China 0 comments

General cargo ship Star Lord ran into issues on Wednesday while enroute from Kaohsiung to South Korea, resulting in the crew abandoning the ship.

According to Taiwanese local media, the Mongolian-flagged ship sent a distress signal, reporting the ship was listing to the port side and all the crew were preparing to abandoned the ship.

Taiwanese maritime authorities sent a helicopter and evacuated all seven crews safely after the ship dropped anchor.

The Maritime and Port Bureau of Taiwan has informed the location of the anchored ship to all the nearby vessels, asking them to stay cautious sailing in the area.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

