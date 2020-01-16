General cargo ship abandoned off Taiwan

General cargo ship Star Lord ran into issues on Wednesday while enroute from Kaohsiung to South Korea, resulting in the crew abandoning the ship.

According to Taiwanese local media, the Mongolian-flagged ship sent a distress signal, reporting the ship was listing to the port side and all the crew were preparing to abandoned the ship.

Taiwanese maritime authorities sent a helicopter and evacuated all seven crews safely after the ship dropped anchor.

The Maritime and Port Bureau of Taiwan has informed the location of the anchored ship to all the nearby vessels, asking them to stay cautious sailing in the area.