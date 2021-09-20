German food retailer REWE signs up for Ørsted’s offshore wind power

German food retailer REWE Group has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement with Ørsted to procure 100 MW of green electricity from Ørsted’s Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm which is set to become operational in 2025.

The agreement with Ørsted represents REWE Group’s largest renewable energy offtake agreement to date and makes REWE Group the first German food retailer to purchase electricity from an offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

The 100 MW of offshore wind power from Borkum Riffgrund 3 equals the power consumption of 1,500 REWE stores. REWE Group has a goal of becoming climate neutral by 2040, while Ørsted aims to install 30 GW of offshore wind capacity worldwide by 2030.

The power purchase agreement with Ørsted was signed and will be managed by EHA Energie-Handels-Gesellschaft, REWE Group’s energy procurement arm.

Borkum Riffgrund 3 is subject to a final investment decision, which is expected by the end of 2021. It will have a total export capacity of 900 MW and will be built in the German North Sea close to Ørsted’s existing offshore wind farms, Borkum Riffgrund 1 and Borkum Riffgrund 2.