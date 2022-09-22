Germans team up in bid to create European recycling ‘powerhouse’

Two German companies are to work together in a bid to become the “powerhouse” of European green ship recycling.

Cuxhaven-headquartered Leviathan has pioneered a method for near emissions-free ship recycling using robot-assisted cold cutting technology. This week Leviathan signed a cooperation agreement with Kiel’s German Naval Yards to use its 426 m long drydock for its new green recycling technology.

First ships are expected to be accepted for green recycling in Kiel soon.

Simeon Hiertz, founder of Leviathan, stated: “Now our vision of automated, people- and environmental-friendly ship recycling is becoming a reality. At the same time, we are securing important steel as a raw material for European steel production, assisting European steelmakers to reduce their carbon footprint.”