Germany eyes hydrogen bunkering on Helgoland island

The municipality of Helgoland has commissioned HPC Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC) to carry out a concept study for the construction of a hydrogen bunker station on the deepsea island, which lies around 155 km northwest from Hamburg.

The study will require HPC to investigate the commercial and infrastructural suitability of the island as a potential location for H2 fuel supply for shipping traffic on the North Sea.

The concept study for a hydrogen bunker station on Helgoland is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research as part of the hydrogen lead project TransHyDe.