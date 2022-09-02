Germany further bolsters gas import framework with Excelerate Energy FSRU deal

Texas-headquartered floating regasification specialist Excelerate Energy has penned a deal with French utility Engie for the deployment of a fifth floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in Germany as the country continues to seek alternatives to Russian pipeline gas supply.

The deal will see Excelerate deploy an FSRU from its integrated fleet to provide regasification services for a period of five years at the planned LNG import terminal, which is being developed at the port of Wilhelmshaven by Tree Energy Solutions (TES) E.ON and Engie on behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection.

The fifth FSRU in Germany, which is planned to start at the beginning of the heating period in 2023, will have an annual importing capacity of about 5bcm or about 5% of the annual consumption in Germany.

TES is building a green hydrogen terminal in Wilhelmshaven, the development of which will be accelerated by the FSRU project, with the aim of seamlessly integrating the import of green molecules within the first 12 months that the FSRU is in operation.

Germany had previously locked in four FSRUs, two from Norway’s Höegh LNG and another pair managed by Greece’s Dynagas. In addition to the Wilhelmshaven project, a private company, Deutsche ReGas, is working on a similar project of this type in Lubmin.

Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, said: “By importing liquefied natural gas, we are making ourselves less dependent on imports of Russian pipeline gas. And all steps that free us from the uncertainty of Russian imports as quickly as possible are more necessary than ever in these times. At the same time, we are accelerating the import of green hydrogen in parallel, making Wilhelmshaven an important landing point for safe and sustainable energy in Europe.”