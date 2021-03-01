Germany puts out tender for three offshore wind farms

Germany’s Federal Network Agency has opened tenders for three new offshore sites for wind farm developments. Two of the sites are located in the North Sea and the other one is in the German part of the Baltic Sea.

The bidders have a deadline on September 1 to submit their bids, and the ones with the lowest funding requirements are being prioritised.

According to the agency, the three sites could have an offshore wind capacity of up to 958 mw of which 658 mw is in the North Sea and 300 mw in the Baltic Sea. The wind farms to be developed are required to be operational by 2026.

According to data by the Global Wind Energy Council, Germany is currently the third largest offshore wind country in terms of capacity, accounting for around 22% of the global offshore wind capacity.