Germany takes over Dynagas LNG trio from Gazprom 

Dynagas LNG Partners has said that the German government has picked up the charters of its three LNG carriers previously fixed to Russia’s Gazprom.

The 2007-built Ob River and Clean Energy, as well as the 2008-built Amur River, which were chartered to a unit of Russian energy giant Gazprom until 2026 and 2028, are now effectively under the control of the German government for an indefinite period of time, the Monaco-based firm said.

The vessels have been under the control of Germany’s Federal Network Agency since April after it took over Gazprom Germania and all its subsidiaries, the indirect parent of Gazprom Marketing and Trading, a Singapore-based affiliate of Gazprom.

The US-listed Dynagas has six LNG carriers in its fleet, all operating under long-term charters with an average remaining contract term of six-and-a-half years.

Earlier this year, Düsseldorf-headquartered energy company Uniper locked in two 2021-built floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) managed by Dynagas for the German government to diversify and strengthen the security of gas supply. The FSRUs Transgas Force and Transgas Power will commence their service in early 2023.