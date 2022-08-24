AmericasEuropeGas

Germany to import hydrogen from Canada

Sam Chambers August 24, 2022
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and German chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a five-year hydrogen accord on Tuesday in Newfoundland and Labrador on Canada’s east coast. The two countries will create a transatlantic supply chain for green hydrogen this decade, with first deliveries aiming for 2025.

Scholz said Canada “has almost boundless potential to become a superpower in sustainable energy and sustainable resource production.”

To date, Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries has been the only company to develop and operate liquefied hydrogen carriers, with a new route taking the gas from Australia to Kobe. Kawasaki Heavy is working on developing larger hydrogen carriers as are many other shipbuilders in Asia.

