Germany’s Freudenberg marks first marine methanol-powered fuel cell type approval 

Germany’s Freudenberg e-Power Systems, part of the global Freudenberg Group, has achieved a significant milestone in the development of methanol-powered fuel cell systems for ships by receiving a type approval certificate from the international classification society RINA.

Freudenberg e-Power Systems’ approach to using methanol for marine applications combines highly efficient fuel reforming technology with a long-life PEM fuel cell in a modular, scalable system unit. The system generates hydrogen via steam reforming, which then reacts with oxygen from the air in the fuel cell to produce the electrical energy needed for both propulsion and the ship’s electrical system.

The heat required for the reformer can be obtained directly from the waste heat of the fuel cells. Fuel cell stack, reformer and control electronics as well as all components for media supply are located in a prefabricated, modular unit, Freudenberg explained.

The safety concept of this innovative system architecture and its conformity with maritime standards and regulations was confirmed by the official handover of the relevant RINA certificate at the leading maritime trade fair SMM in Hamburg.

“With our extensive experience in fuel cell systems and hydrogen production by reforming methanol, combined with Freudenberg’s proven industrial expertise, we are realising innovative energy and power solutions for the maritime industry. In this way, we are making an important contribution to decarbonising this important segment,” stated Dr. Manfred Stefener, managing director of Freudenberg Fuel Cell e-Power Systems and responsible for the safety architecture.

“Achieving type approval represents an important milestone for the maritime industry. This lays the foundations for fuel cell systems to be used on a megawatt scale on cruise ships and the international ocean fleet. The marine energy systems of the future will be safe and highly efficient thanks to fuel cell technology.”

The company said it is convinced that the best heavy-duty solutions start at the cell level. “The special material configuration of the bipolar plates (BPP) and the membrane electrode unit as well as deep value creation, for example through in-house catalyst production, ensure maximum efficiency and durability. Unlike conventional fuel cell systems, which have their origins in the passenger car sector, the design strategy of Freudenberg’s high-performance stacks is geared to achieving high efficiency combined with a long service life. In addition, Freudenberg’s methanol-powered fuel cell system offers further advantages since – unlike drives with combustion technology – it does not emit any harmful nitrogen oxides.”

Freudenberg’s safety concept was already tested for maritime conformity in an early phase of the Pa-X-ell 2 research project. For this purpose, it received approval in principle from the class society DNV. In addition to the focus on the safety concept, the topics of modularisation and standardization were considered in order to take account of the aspects of large-scale industrialisation from the very beginning. In the future, system units with a respective nominal output of 500 kW are to be combined into total capacities in the double-digit megawatt range. Aside from Freudenberg, the renowned project consortium focusing on passenger shipping includes Carnival Maritime (AIDA Cruises), Meyer Werft, Lürssen Werft, besecke, DLR, EPEA, and DNV.