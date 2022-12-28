Germany’s RWE secures long-term Port Arthur LNG supply

RWE Supply & Trading, a unit of German utility RWE, and Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of New York-listed Sempra, have signed a sale and purchase agreement for the supply of around 2.25m tonnes per year (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas from the planned Phase 1 of the Port Arthur LNG terminal in Texas, US, expected to start operations in 2027.

The agreement covers approximately 30 LNG cargoes and 3bn cu m of natural gas per year. RWE said it can ship the deliveries to any location in the world, including the LNG import facilities in Germany.

In addition to sourcing LNG supplies, RWE has chartered, on behalf of the German government, two floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) and will operate one of them in Brunsbüttel, near Hamburg from January 2023. The first LNG deliveries have already been contracted. Furthermore, German LNG, a partnership between German state lender KfW (Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau), RWE and the Dutch state-owned energy network operator Gasunie, plans to build a land-based LNG regasification terminal in Brunsbüttel. The terminal will have an annual regasification capacity of 8bn cu m with a scheduled start set towards the end of 2026. Through the supply contract with Sempra Infrastructure, RWE said it had secured sufficient LNG volumes to make full use of its booked regasification capacities at Brunsbüttel.

Sempra Infrastructure also recently entered into long-term agreements with ConocoPhillips, Ineos and Engie for around 7.3 mtpa of LNG from the Phase 1 project. The first phase of the project is expected to include two natural gas liquefaction trains and LNG storage tanks and associated facilities capable of producing up to around 13.5 mtpa of LNG. A similarly sized Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project is also under active marketing and development.