Germany’s Wpd to invest in Japanese offshore wind project

German developer Wpd has agreed with Japan Renewable Energy Corporation (JRE) to invest and co-develop the Saikai Enoshima offshore wind project off the coast of Japan.

The project aims to construct and operate offshore wind farms with a maximum output capacity of close to 300 MW in the offshore Enoshima, Saikai City, Nagasaki Prefecture.

The partnership of the two companies is aimed to further enhance the project’s feasibility as JRE is currently conducting a range of studies, including environmental impact assessments while holding dialogue with the local community and other stakeholders.

Japan has outlined up to 45 GW offshore wind ambition by 2040 and plans to execute offshore wind auctions every year.

