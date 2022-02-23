ContainersGasGreater China

Gerry Wang finds container work for novel gas carrier

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 23, 2022
0 54 1 minute read
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

MPPs, dry bulk carriers – even product tankers have been proposed to move containers during box shipping’s record earnings run. Now there’s news this week of gas carrier moving containers, orchestrated by one of container shipping’s most innovative pioneers, Gerry Wang, formerly of Seaspan.

According to Alphaliner, the containerised natural gas carrier Tiger Longkou, intended to be operated by Wang’s Tiger Gas, has gone on charter to Shandong International Transportation Corporation (SITC).

The novel ship – designed to move LNG in a tank containers – was delivered by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in China last month. The second of four 25,000 dwt gas carriers was delivered earlier this month with the other two due out of the yard also in 2022.

The Tiger Longkou has a capacity to carry some 15,000 tons of gas in 690 forty-foot ISO tank boxes.

“Technically, the vessels are giant deckships with a length of 192.00 m and a breadth of 37.60 m (15 rows). This means that they do not have any holds and all containers are carried on deck, secured by cellguide structures,” Alphaliner explained its latest weekly report.

Tiger Gas’ original plan was to deploy all four ships on a regular service between Malaysia and China.
SITC has now put the new dual fuel ship on a box service linking China with Japan.

“Today’s ultra-strong liner market could very well prompt Tiger Gas to postpone their LNG supply chain project and put all four vessels on the container market,” Alphaliner predicted.

Splash reported earlier this month on Swedish tanker player Concordia Maritime’s product tanker conversion plan.

While dry bulk carriers have been seen carrying containers over the past six months, a tanker repurposed to carry boxes is something not seen since the advent of containerisation by Malcom Mclean 66 years ago.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 23, 2022
0 54 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button