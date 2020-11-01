Get onboard with the AHOY Centre’s #Rowvember Challenge

Based on the River Thames at Deptford in the UK, the AHOY Centre provides opportunities for disadvantaged and at-risk young people and enables disabled people to engage in activities and courses in rowing, sailing and other water and land based activities on an equal footing.

Ordinarily, the charity runs a series of rowing challenges on the Thames and in the English Channel welcoming people from all walks of life who want to learn to row while pulling together to support AHOY’s charitable activities.

During 2020, 131 crews comprising 770 individuals would have together achieved 7,476 miles of on-water rowing. However, like many charities, the AHOY Centre was forced to cancel its events, resulting in a predicted loss of £400,000 of vital income.

So, this November – Rowvember if you will – the AHOY Centre is asking volunteers to take on the distance of one of their rowing challenges in their own way, raising £1 for every mile they cover and enable AHOY to raise a total of £7,476.

The distances of the 2020 rows include 8.5 miles, 21 miles, 23 miles and 215 miles (the length of the River Thames!) but all participants have the option to choose their own distance. Run 8.5 miles in a day, cycle 23 miles across two weeks or if you’re looking to push yourself or why not complete 215 miles across the whole month by cycling, swimming and running.

At a time when the pandemic has left young people and disabled adults feeling alone, worried about their wellbeing and futures and activities remain limited to those available in their community, the AHOY centre’s programmes are needed now more than ever. The centre was able to reopen to host some limited activities after the easing of lockdown in June and hopes to keep these going for as long as guidance allows.

So grab your oars, running shoes or bike and make your miles count this November – whichever distance you decide to do and however you do it, The AHOY Centre is truly grateful for your support.

For more information please visit: http://www.ahoy.org.uk/rowvemberchallenge/