GEV and Ballard to develop hydrogen fuel cell for C-H2 ship

Australia’s Global Energy Ventures has entered into memorandum of understanding with Ballard Power Systems to design and develop a hydrogen fuel cell system for GEV’s compressed hydrogen ship (C-H2) ship.

Under the MOU, GEV and Ballard will work to power the C-H2 ship using compressed hydrogen from its storage tanks, providing a zero-emission marine transport supply chain.

Ballard will be responsible for the design of the fuel cell system and assist GEV with the integration of the system into the design of the C-H2 Ship.

“This MOU is a significant step in our development of the company’s C-H2 Ship, with hydrogen fuel cells now at the forefront of zero-emission technologies for shipping. We look forward to working with Ballard Power Systems on the development of the C-H2 Ship’s fuel cell system and power requirements in line with our development program for a compressed shipping solution for hydrogen marine transport at scale,” said Martin Carolan, GEV’s executive director.

In January, GEV also executed a memorandum of understanding with Pacific Hydro Australia Developments to explore opportunities regarding the production, storage, loading, ground and marine transportation of green hydrogen produced by Pacific Hydro’s Ord Hydrogen Project.

GEV signed a letter of intent with Chinese yard CIMC Raffles in 2019 to build a series of compressed natural gas carriers, however the order has yet to materialise.