GEV granted AIP for C-H2 ship containment system

Australia’s Global Energy Ventures has announced that American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued its approval in principle for its C-H2 ship containment system, based on a cargo capacity of 2,000 tonnes of hydrogen. The hydrogen containment system is the most critical component of the company’s C-H2 ship.

The engineering review undertaken by ABS confirmed that the C-H2 Ship can meet the high standards of safety required by shipping classification societies.

“GEV is pleased to report that it has received approval in principle from American Bureau of Shipping, a critical milestone in the continued development of the C-H2 Ship. This has been the result of significant effort by the company’s management team, lead by Martin Carolan, and GEV’s technical and engineering team in Canada. The team delivered this critical milestone several months ahead of schedule and under budget. The board is delighted with the outcome,” said Maurice Brand, GEV’s executive chairman and CEO.

GEV said it is now in discussions with parties to evaluate the C-H2 supply chain for future hydrogen export projects, while also identifying suitable sites for the development of its own pilot scale renewable green hydrogen project for a fully integrated green C-H2 supply chain.

Last month, GEV entered into memorandum of understanding with Ballard Power Systems to design and develop a hydrogen fuel cell system for the C-H2 ship.

GEV signed a letter of intent with Chinese yard CIMC Raffles in 2019 to build a series of compressed natural gas carriers, however the order has yet to materialise.