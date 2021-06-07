GEV hydrogen carrier project presses ahead with small-scale ship

Australia’s Global Energy Ventures (GEV) has started the development of a pilot-scale compressed hydrogen (C-H2) carrier, expected to enter service during the mid-2020s.

GEV said that the new ship, with a cargo capacity of 430 tonnes, will be a scaled version of the 2,000-tonne C-H2 carrier that received approval in principle (AIP) in March this year.

The development program aims for an American Bureau of Shipping AIP in Q3 2021, full class approvals in late 2022, and construction to begin in 2023.

Martin Carolan, managing director and CEO, said: “The 430-tonne ship is an ideal size to meet the needs of the current emerging H2 marine transportation industry and will ensure we establish ourselves in the marine transportation of green hydrogen.

“A pilot-scale ship will be complementary to partner discussions and GEV’s target to develop a fully integrated green hydrogen supply chain from Northern Australia. This includes GEV’s own renewable energy project to produce green hydrogen based on a specific customer use case, delivered with our own C-H2 ships.”