Giant Spanish floating offshore wind farm project pushes ahead

Spanish utility Iberdrola is planning what will be the first industrial scale floating offshore wind farm in Spain, to which it would allocate more than €1bn ($1.21bn) of investment to commission 300 MW of clean energy off the Spanish coast.

“The project represents an opportunity to develop the country’s supply chain and establish Spanish industry as an international benchmark,” Iberdrola stated in a release.

The study, design and engineering could begin this year and it could generate more than 2,800 jobs per year until it becomes operational in 2026. The scheme would require the participation of 66 Spanish companies and technology centres, including 52 SMEs. The project is seeking EU funding.

Iberdrola already operates wind farms in the German Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Irish Sea as well as in America and off the French Atlantic coast. It is also joining Total in bidding for a Danish offshore wind farm project.

By 2025, Iberdrola expects to reach 60 GW of installed renewable capacity worldwide, of which 4 GW will be offshore wind.