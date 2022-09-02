Gibraltar authorities fight spill from stricken bulk carrier

Salvage teams are working hard to remove fuel from the stricken bulk carrier OS 35 off the coast of Gibraltar. The ship was damaged as it collided with an LNG carrier on Monday and was ordered near to shore where its bow came to rest and a hull breach was subsequently detected with local authorities revealing yesterday a “significant leak” of fuel spilling into the sea with a sheen seen escaping beyond the booms surrounding the vessel. Divers sent to the ship have since sealed the source of the leak – two vents in the fuel tanks.

Following an underwater survey, significant damage was found to the starboard side of the OS 35 including a gash amidship below the waterline about 10 m by 4 m.

“The situation has remained stable with continuous pumping out of diesel from the OS 35 vessel overnight,” an update this morning from the local government stated. 197 cu m of diesel had been removed from the vessel as of 07:00hrs today. This represents around 80% of the vessel’s diesel load now successfully removed.

Operations at the busy Mediterranean port remain suspended as local authorities focus on the major incident unfolding.

Yesterday the captain of the bulk carrier was arrested. The Tuvalu-flagged, 35,363 dwt ship, loaded with steel bars, is owned by Greece’s Oldstone Management.

Oman Ship Management, which operates the Adam LNG gas carrier, which was hit by the bulk carrier, while at anchor, said its ship has now been inspected by class and a diving company, who confirmed the structural integrity of the vessel and its seaworthiness. The allision by the OS 35 caused only minor damage to the bulbous bow of the LNG carrier.