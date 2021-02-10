AsiaOperations

Gibson opens India office

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 10, 2021
E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers has officially opened its new office in Mumbai. The tanker specialists have been approved by local oil major IOC and included in its official requirement quoting.

The new office will be led by Pari Prakash and marks the latest expansion in a busy decade of global office openings for the UK-headquartered broker. In the past 10 years, the company has also set up in Dubai, Hong Kong, Houston, and Singapore.

Managing director, Nigel Richardson commented: “I am proud of the significant and positive strides Gibson has made during the last decade and the strong expansion in sector coverage and global presence. The company has an experienced and dynamic management in all these offices and marine sectors, and I am confident that our strong start to our presence in India bodes well for our ongoing success.”

