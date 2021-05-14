Gigawatt-scale offshore wind plan unveiled in Sweden

Zephyr Vind, a Swedish outfit of Norwegian wind power player Zephyr is planning a gigawatt-scale offshore wind project in Sweden that will deploy both floating and fixed-bottom turbines.

The company said it plans to apply for permits next year aiming to complete the entire project around 2031.

The so-called Poseidon project envisions the construction of two wind parks – Poseidon North and Poseidon South. It proposes two preliminary project designs of 61 wind turbines featuring more than 20 MW capacity each, and one with 94 turbines of 15 MW per unit.

The company has recently launched a consultation process that runs until June 23 this year to seek information and views from various stakeholders ahead of the environmental impact assessment and permitting effort.

The wind farm is expected to generate around 5.5 TWh of electricity per year, which corresponds to the annual electricity demand of about 1 million households.