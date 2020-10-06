Dry CargoEurope

Giuseppe Bottiglieri capesize bulker sold to Zodiac

Nicola Capuzzo Nicola Capuzzo October 6, 2020
Giuseppe Bottiglieri

The only capsize bulker in the fleet of Naples-based Giuseppe Bottiglieri Shipping Company, controlled by Bain Capital, has been sold to Zodiac Maritime according to multiple broker sources.

The 2010-built capesize bulk carrier Giuseppe Bottiglieri has been reported sold for a price of $15.7m. VesselsValue places the market value of the ship at $17.17m.

This latest deal follows the sale of four MR tankers earlier this year to Chinese buyers for some $28m. The Mariella Bottiglieri, Alessandra Bottiglieri and Manuela Bottiglieri have all been delivered, while Ghetty Bottiglieri is still to be delivered to the new owner.

Following the completion of the sales, Giuseppe Bottiglieri will have 10 post-panamax bulkers in its fleet.

