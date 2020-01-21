Giuseppe Rizzo and his sister make swift shipowning return

Giuseppe Mauro Rizzo, former chief executive officer of RBD Armatori, will be co-owner of the newly built Rb-Rd Armatori vehicle, which will take over some of the ships (four post-panamaxes, three capesize bulkers and one aframax tanker) and the real estate properties from the bankrupt Naples-based shipping company. A UK-based private equity fund is the majority shareholder of the new company with a 75% stake while a purpose built company called New Horizon with Rizzo involved has the remaining 25%.

Splash has verified that the latter firm is 56% controlled by Adele Marina Rizzo, 10% by Giuseppe Mauro Rizzo and 33% by their cousin Maria De Carlini.

The remaining five aframax tankers of RBD Armatori will be transferred to Pillarstone Italy and managed by Premuda.