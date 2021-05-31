Glen Ole Rødland resigns as chairman of Seadrill

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill said Monday that Glen Ole Rødland will be stepping down as chairman with immediate effect.

Rødland became Seadrill’s chairman in November 2019, succeeding Fredriksen.

“For me, now is the right time to hand over the reins, the restructuring has been complex and multi-faceted and I have every confidence the board will guide the deal over the line,” said Rødland.

Rødland is chairman of offshore accommodation specialist Prosafe and consultancy AqualisBraemar and is a former partner of Ferncliff and HitecVision.

He also resigned as chairmain of the board of Axactor on Monday.