Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation joins forces with the Global Maritime Forum

The Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) has signed a knowledge partnership agreement with the Global Maritime Forum to support and accelerate the transition of the maritime industry to a low-carbon future.

Through this knowledge partnership, the two organisations will collaborate around low or net-zero emission projects and programmes, such as the sharing of knowledge and data analytics, and in support of the development of green corridors. The two non-profit bodies will also work closely to support the development of industry-led project consortia for low or net-zero emission shipping demonstrations and pilots.

“Decarbonising the maritime industry is a grand challenge that requires all hands on deck and strong collaboration across the entire value chain,” commented GCMD CEO Lynn Loo (pictured).

“Urgent action from all stakeholders across the maritime value chain is needed to decarbonise international shipping in line with the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius,” said Johannah Christensen, the CEO of the Global Maritime Forum.