Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation pushes ahead with shipboard captured CO2 studies

The Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) is issuing an invitation-for-proposal (IFP) to evaluate the safety, technical and operational requirements for offloading shipboard captured CO2 during port calls. The outcomes of this study will enable the offloading of liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) from shipboard capture systems.

In early October, the GCMD, the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) and Stena Bulk launched Project REMARCCABLE (Realising Maritime Carbon Capture to demonstrate the Ability to Lower Emissions) — the world’s first project aimed at demonstrating end-to-end shipboard carbon capture at scale. Together with Alfa Laval, ABS, Deltamarin and TNO, the seven-member consortium initiated the first stage of a two-year, three-phase project to investigate onboard capture and storage, as well as offloading of captured CO2 to address the challenges and opportunities of deploying carbon capture technologies on ships.

To accelerate the implementation of shipboard carbon capture and to enable the piloting phase of Project REMARCCABLE, GCMD is issuing an Invitation-for-Proposal to study how best to offload captured CO2 in the form of liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) to shortlisted engineering consultants and classification societies.

The scope of the IFP encompasses the offloading process of LCO2 captured onboard tankers, bulkers and container liners at different temperatures and pressures for transfer to different receptacles, including LCO2-receiving vessels and intermediary storage sites, in ship-to-ship, ship-to-shore (cassette/tank) and ship-to-floating storage configurations.

Since the goal of the study is to assess possibilities and outline detailed procedures for offloading captured CO2 to shore and ship storage facilities in major ports, existing policy and regulation regimes that may prevent or enable this exercise will need to be taken into consideration. Once the evaluation of submitted proposals is concluded, GCMD expects to make one award in the second quarter of 2023.

Professor Lynn Loo, CEO of the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation, said: “GCMD views shipboard carbon capture as an important mid-term technological solution that can help reduce shipping’s GHG emissions. For shipboard carbon capture technologies to be operationally feasible, the industry needs to develop a value chain for the captured CO2.”