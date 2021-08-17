Global Energy Group and Proman team up to deliver green methanol for shipping

Global Energy Group (GEG) has entered into an agreement with Swiss-based energy firm, Proman, to develop a renewable power to methanol plant utilising local sources of captured CO2 to be located at the Nigg Oil Terminal in the Highlands of Scotland. The plant would harness excess wind power to produce green methanol, which could be used as a shipping fuel.

The development will be known as the Cromarty clean fuels project, and Proman will become the owner, operator and off-taker of the green methanol production facility. The project team will carry out a feasibility study of renewable power to methanol production and export facility with the ability to store onshore at Nigg and load methanol to be exported on a bulk carrier using the repurposed Nigg Jetty.

Tim Cornelius, CEO of Global Energy Group, commented: “Green methanol can be made from many plentiful sources and with the efforts being made to capture North Sea carbon dioxide, we hope to become an important customer and consumer of projects such as the Acorn Project to produce clean fuels for the wider maritime transport sector.”

GEG said it is looking to boost the resilience and competitiveness of the Cromarty Firth region by establishing an industrial low carbon cluster at the Port of Nigg, which it hopes will increase local productivity and stimulate innovative new partnerships, even among competitors.