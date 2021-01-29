EuropeOffshoreOffshore Wind

Global Energy Group and Rosetti Marino partner up for offshore wind EPC projects

UK-based Global Energy Group (GEG) and Italy’s Rosetti Marino have formed a strategic partnership for large scale renewable energy EPC and EPCI contracts.

The two parties have entered into a five-year agreement, with the potential for a two-year extension, to jointly tender and execute EPC, EPCI, and EPCIC contracts in the renewable energy sector in the UK.

The new partnership will offer a range of solutions from production of large steel structures to complete turnkey solutions from concept to commissioning.

“As the size of fixed offshore wind farms increase coupled with the pending emergence of commercial scale floating offshore wind which will open up access to sites located in deeper and more remote locations, this new partnership will offer developers a trusted partner to deliver design, maintenance and fabrication solutions for large offshore substations maximising UK content,” GEG said.

