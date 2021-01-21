Gas

Global Energy Ventures and Pacific Hydro to partner up on green hydrogen shipping

Australia’s Global Energy Ventures and Pacific Hydro Australia Developments have executed a memorandum of understanding to explore opportunities regarding the production, storage, loading, ground and marine transportation of green hydrogen produced by Pacific Hydro’s Ord Hydrogen Project.

The parties will work collaboratively on developing an export market and associated marine transport solution for green hydrogen utilising GEV’s proprietary C-H2 ship and supply chain.

The Ord Hydrogen Project, located at Lake Argyle, Western Australia, is expected to supply 30 mw of renewable power to the local market and has potential to supply green hydrogen to Asian markets.

“GEV is delighted to enter into this MOU with Pacific Hydro given its long-term success in operating a renewable energy business that is backed by a shareholder group with a global focus on renewable energy. The proposal to locate a green hydrogen facility in the East Kimberley powered by the Ord Hydro Plant can advance the development of one of Australia’s first green hydrogen operations that is ideally located in the North West of WA, in proximity to two ports that will be studied future export of green hydrogen to nearby Asian markets. The company looks forward to providing regular updates as the MOU progresses through the course of 2021,” said Martin Carolan, executive director of GEV.

GEV signed a letter of intent with Chinese yard CIMC Raffles in 2019 to build a series of compressed natural gas carriers, however the order has yet to materialise.

