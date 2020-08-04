Gas

Global Energy Ventures signs CNG power project in Brazil

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 4, 2020
0 25 1 minute read

Australian compressed natural gas developer Global Energy Ventures (GEV) has entered into a joint development agreement with Porto Norte Fluminense (PNF) and GEV’s Brazil country associate, GAIA, to evaluate and promote the development of a CNG to power project, including CNG import facilities, in Brazil.

The agreement outlines the guidelines under which the partners will leverage their respective expertise to jointly evaluate and promote the development of a CNG to power project, including CNG import facilities, to facilitate the supply, processing and monetisation of natural gas from the Pre-Salt region. The operations of the project is expected to commence in 2025.

PNF is the owner and developer of the North Fluminense Port in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The two parties believe the Port’s proposed offshore terminal is well suited for CNG import and unloading and have commenced promoting the CNG to Power opportunity to oil and gas operators who are looking to establish an exclusive area for gas monetisation.

“A CNG to Power project, including CNG import facilities, aligns with our strategy of pursuing multiple projects in Brazil, and extending on our recently completed CNG Commercialisation Plan, we view this to be a solution for multiple developers assessing the commercialisation of Pre-Salt gas,” said Garry Triglavcanin, GEV’s executive director and chief development officer.

Last month, GEV entered into an agreement with Chinese yard CIMC Raffles to extend to December 31 the letter of intent to build a series of CNG carriers.

“CNG Optimum ships will bring a cost-effective transportation solution for the abundant gas supply off the Brazilian coast to our port facilities and will enable the creation of a Gas Hub in north of Rio de Janeiro attracting several industries, bringing competitiveness and reducing the gas price to the Brazilian market and the electricity to be produced in our power plants,” commented PNF CEO Rogerio Sacchi.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close