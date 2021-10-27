EnvironmentGas

Global Energy Ventures to develop green hydrogen export project in the far north of Australia

October 27, 2021
Global Energy Ventures (GEV) today announced plans to developt a 2.8 GW green hydrogen export project on the Tiwi Islands in the Northern Territory of Australia.

GEV’s managing director and CEO, Martin Carolan commented: “The strategic rationale for GEV to develop a landmark upstream renewable energy and green hydrogen production project is to demonstrate the simplicity and efficiency of using compression for a pipe-to-pipe green hydrogen supply chain and to provide greater certainty in the commercialisation of our shipping solution. This project can transition GEV from a midstream service provider to an innovative hydrogen company.”

GEV’s compressed shipping solution is highly modular and can scale to match the advancement of electrolyser technologies and market demand for pure green hydrogen gas.

Northern Territory government minister for renewables and nergy, Eva Lawler, who is backing the project, commented: “With our world-class solar resources and our proximity to key export markets, the Northern Territory is an ideal place to generate renewable hydrogen to meet the future demand within our region.”

The Tiwi Islands are located along the northern most part of Australia, providing GEV with a strategic location for regional shipping to the emerging hydrogen markets across the Asia-Pacific, including Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea and Japan.

The proposed 1,800 hectare solar site has been assessed to have the potential for 2.8 GW of solar generation, in a region of high solar intensity.

There is availability and access to existing port infrastructure and industrial precinct at Port Melville, owned by AusGroup Limited’s NT Port and Marine, capable of berthing GEV’s planned fleet of compressed hydrogen ships.

Comments

  1. World class solar resources. What on earth does that mean in plain English?

    This could equally apply to much of the entire equatorial region.

