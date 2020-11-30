Global Feeder Shipping linked to another boxship buy

Dubai-based Global Feeder Shipping (GFS) has added to its fleet with the acquisition of another containership according to brokers.

Both Clarksons and Seasure Shipbroking are reporting that GFS’s Simatech has paid Hong Kong-based Japanese owner Uni Asia Holdings around $10m for the 2007-built 3,450 teu Uni Florida .

GFS has taken delivery of five vessels over the past two months, and last week when announcing the acquisition of 2,681 teu boxship Maximos A the company indicated that further deals were planned.

GFS took over the liner operations of Dubai-based Simatech in 2018 and mainly provides services in the Middle East Gulf and between the Middle East and the Indian sub-continent.