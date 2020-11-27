Global Feeder Shipping swoops for another Arkas boxship

Dubai-based Global Feeder Shipping (GFS) has announced the acquisition of 2003-built 2,681 teu boxship Maximos A .

The vessel was acquired from Turkish owner Arkas, and has been delivered into the Sima Marine fleet and renamed SM Kaveri. No price was given, while VesselsValue places a market value on the ship of $4.7m.

GFS says the vessel will be phased into its CCG (Colombo – Cochin – Gulf) service and then merge into the India West Coast service route.

Earlier in the month, GFS announced the acquisition of 2002-built 2,764 teu boxship Electra A (renamed SM Mahi), also from Arkas.

GFS has taken delivery of five vessels over the past two months, and plans further expansion. The company took over the liner operations of Dubai-based Simatech in 2018 and mainly provides services in the Middle East Gulf and between the Middle East and the Indian sub-continent.