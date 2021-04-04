ContainersMiddle East

Global Feeder Shipping takes Nordic Hamburg boxship

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 5, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
GFS

Dubai-based feeder boxship operator Global Feeder Shipping (GFS) has been revealed as the buyer of 2005-built panamax boxship Tim S.

The Hanjin-built 3,398 teu boxship was reported as sold by Germany’s Nordic Hamburg Shipping in January for around $10.10m. Escalating secondhand boxship prices now sees the ship valued at $15m by VesselsValue.

GFS took delivery of the ship last week, a week after it took over 2007-built 3,450 teu boxship Uni Florida (renamed GFS Perfect) from Hong Kong-headquartered Japanese owner Uni Asia.

GFS has been on a buying spree since August last year, having added eight boxships to its fleet. The company took over the liner operations of Dubai-based Simatech in 2018, and mainly provides services in the Middle East Gulf and between the Middle East and the Indian sub-continent.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 5, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button