Global liftboat sector worth $2.16bn

Online pricing platform VesselsValue has started tracking liftboats as it expands its offshore offering.

As of today, the total value of the global liftboat fleet consisting of 247 vessels is $2.16bn, according to the UK-headquartered firm.

All Coast has the largest fleet by number with 29 vessels to its name worth $16m, but Zakher Marine International has the largest fleet by value with $343m spanning their 16 vessels fleet.

“Recent offshore rumours suggest that Zakher Marine Services may even be selling their entire liftboat fleet to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), although there has been no official confirmation as of yet,” VesselsValue noted in a release yesterday.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there have been several recent distressed liftboat sales. The two largest liftboats in the world fleet by length, Teras Fortress 2 and its sister Teras Fortress, were contracted for around $90m back in 2012 and yet the former was sold in December 2020 for just $22m.

Commenting on the liftboat data launch, Robert Day, head of offshore at VesselsValue, said: “In a sector notorious for a lack of transparency and under extreme pressure due to Covid-19, more than ever, real time and objective information is critical.”